The United States-Norwegian Reciprocal Troop Exchange began with an Opening Flag Ceremony, March 26, 2022, at Camp Ripley, Minnesota. The posting of the colors is a long tradition for many nations around the world, displaying pride and patriotism for one's homeland. (Minnesota National Guard Photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2022 14:16
|Photo ID:
|7110565
|VIRIN:
|220325-Z-DY230-2005
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|6.87 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE FALLS, MN, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break [Image 34 of 34], by SGT Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT