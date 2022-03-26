The United States-Norwegian Reciprocal Troop Exchange began with an Opening Flag Ceremony, March 26, 2022, at Camp Ripley, Minnesota. The posting of the colors is a long tradition for many nations around the world, displaying pride and patriotism for one's homeland. (Minnesota National Guard Photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

Date Taken: 03.26.2022
Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US
Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break, by SGT Mahsima Alkamooneh