Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break [Image 32 of 34]

    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    Minnesota National Guard

    The United States-Norwegian Reciprocal Troop Exchange began with an Opening Flag Ceremony, March 26, 2022, at Camp Ripley, Minnesota. The posting of the colors is a long tradition for many nations around the world, displaying pride and patriotism for one's homeland. (Minnesota National Guard Photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2022
    Date Posted: 03.26.2022 14:16
    Photo ID: 7110565
    VIRIN: 220325-Z-DY230-2005
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 6.87 MB
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break [Image 34 of 34], by SGT Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break
    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break
    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break
    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break
    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break
    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break
    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break
    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break
    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break
    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break
    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break
    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break
    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break
    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break
    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break
    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break
    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break
    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break
    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break
    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break
    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break
    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break
    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break
    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break
    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break
    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break
    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break
    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break
    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break
    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break
    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break
    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break
    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break
    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army
    National Guard
    NOREX
    Norwegian Exchange
    Partnership: Minnesota National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT