    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break [Image 30 of 34]

    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Service members from Norway recieved organizational clothing and individual equipment from the Central Issue Facility on Camp Ripley, March 26, 2022. The equipment will enable them to train during the next few days with the Minnesota National Guard as part of the 49th annual Norwegian Exchange.(Minnesota National Guard Photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2022
    Date Posted: 03.26.2022 14:16
    Photo ID: 7110563
    VIRIN: 220325-Z-DY230-2002
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 6.8 MB
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break [Image 34 of 34], by SGT Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army
    Partnership
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard
    NOREX
    Norwegian Exchange

