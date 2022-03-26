Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break [Image 28 of 34]

    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Norwegian, Minnesota National Guard Soldiers stand for a photo in front of Camp Ripley's main gate, March 26, 2022 after the start of the the 49th Annual Norwegian Exchange. The Norwegian Exchange is a partnership that develops professional and interpersonal relationships between international allies through training exercises both here and in Norway. (Minnesota National Guard Photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2022
    Date Posted: 03.26.2022 14:16
    Photo ID: 7110561
    VIRIN: 032622-Z-DY230-1014
    Resolution: 5368x3579
    Size: 4.1 MB
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break [Image 34 of 34], by SGT Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break
    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break
    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break
    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break
    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break
    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break
    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break
    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break
    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break
    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break
    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break
    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break
    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break
    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break
    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break
    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break
    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break
    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break
    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break
    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break
    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break
    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break
    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break
    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break
    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break
    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break
    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break
    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break
    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break
    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break
    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break
    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break
    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break
    Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard Bureau
    U.S. Army
    Partnership
    Minnesota National Guard
    NOREX
    Norwegian Exchange

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT