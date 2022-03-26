Norwegian, Minnesota National Guard Soldiers stand for a photo in front of Camp Ripley's main gate, March 26, 2022 after the start of the the 49th Annual Norwegian Exchange. The Norwegian Exchange is a partnership that develops professional and interpersonal relationships between international allies through training exercises both here and in Norway. (Minnesota National Guard Photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2022 14:16
|Photo ID:
|7110561
|VIRIN:
|032622-Z-DY230-1014
|Resolution:
|5368x3579
|Size:
|4.1 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE FALLS, MN, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break [Image 34 of 34], by SGT Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT