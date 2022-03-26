Minnesota, Norway resume troop exchange at Camp Ripley after two-year break

Norwegian, Minnesota National Guard Soldiers stand for a photo in front of Camp Ripley's main gate, March 26, 2022 after the start of the the 49th Annual Norwegian Exchange. The Norwegian Exchange is a partnership that develops professional and interpersonal relationships between international allies through training exercises both here and in Norway. (Minnesota National Guard Photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

