Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass takes a photo of a 332d Air Expeditionary Wing T-wall at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, March 23, 2022. During her visit, Bass addressed the importance of how the U.S. Air Force must develop and retain Airmen who foster the personal and professional attributes necessary for success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kelly Goonan)

Date Taken: 03.23.2022 Date Posted: 03.26.2022 CMSAF visits Red Tails, by MSgt Kelly Goonan