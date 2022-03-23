Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSAF visits Red Tails [Image 4 of 9]

    CMSAF visits Red Tails

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.23.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Kelly Goonan 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass walks alongside Chief Master Sgt. Sean Milligan, 332d Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, March 23, 2022. During her visit, Bass addressed the importance of how the U.S. Air Force must develop and retain Airmen who foster the personal and professional attributes necessary for success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kelly Goonan)

