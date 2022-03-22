Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass listens to a question from a 332d Air Expeditionary Wing Airman during her all-call at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, March 23, 2022. During her visit, Bass addressed the importance of how the U.S. Air Force must develop and retain Airmen who foster the personal and professional attributes necessary for success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kelly Goonan)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2022 02:53
|Photo ID:
|7110287
|VIRIN:
|220323-F-PB262-9598
|Resolution:
|3294x3815
|Size:
|2.1 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CMSAF visits Red Tails [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Kelly Goonan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
