    3rd Infantry Division conducts light infantry air assault training mission [Image 5 of 5]

    3rd Infantry Division conducts light infantry air assault training mission

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    Black Lion Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division sit on a CH-47 Chinook helicopter to conduct an air assault mission over Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 18, 2022. The air assault operation placed the 1st Bn., 28th IR into their Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise event to be conducted at Fort Stewart. A CALFX allows a maneuver company to incorporate indirect fires, aerial and sustainment assets to simulate realistic combat training. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Steven Mitchell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 22:52
    Photo ID: 7110084
    VIRIN: 220318-A-CE555-105
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.51 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Infantry Division conducts light infantry air assault training mission [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort Stewart

    TAGS

    live fire
    helicopter
    air assault
    3rd ID
    aviation
    light infantry

