The 3rd Infantry Division conducts light infantry air assault training mission

The 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment and the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, both elements of the 3rd Infantry Division conduct an air assault mission over Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 15, 2022. The air assault operation placed the 1st Bn., 28th IR into their Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise event to be conducted at Fort Stewart. A CALFX allows a maneuver company to incorporate indirect fires, aerial and sustainment assets to simulate realistic combat training. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Steven Mitchell)

