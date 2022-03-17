Helicopters assigned to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division fly over a training area on Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 17, 2022. The 3rd CAB provided air support to the 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment, 3rd ID, as they conduct air assault missions during Operation Lion Focus. The air assault operations placed the 1st Bn., 28th IR into their Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise event to be conducted at Fort Stewart. A CALFX allows a maneuver company to incorporate indirect fires, aerial and sustainment assets to simulate realistic combat training. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Steven Mitchell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2022 Date Posted: 03.25.2022 22:52 Photo ID: 7110081 VIRIN: 220317-A-CE555-005 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 5.17 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd Infantry Division conducts light infantry air assault training mission [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.