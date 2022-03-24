220324-N-HD110-1102

EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN - (March 24, 2022) -- Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Chance Adams records information as Chief Gunner’s Mate Stephen Rose, following a simulated arm injury, recalls how the injury occurred during a mass casualty drill aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5), March 24, 2022. Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Baker/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2022 Date Posted: 03.25.2022 17:14 Photo ID: 7109733 VIRIN: 220324-N-HD110-1102 Resolution: 5763x4315 Size: 3.01 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Milwaukee Conducts Mass Casualty Drill [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Danielle Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.