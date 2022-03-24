Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Milwaukee Conducts Mass Casualty Drill [Image 1 of 2]

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.24.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Danielle Baker 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220324-N-HD110-1096
    EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN - (March 24, 2022) -- Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Chance Adams, left, and Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Brian Prudencio check the vitals of Chief Engineman Jeremy Coronado after a simulated a leg injury during a mass casualty drill aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5), March 24, 2022. Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Baker/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 17:14
    Photo ID: 7109728
    VIRIN: 220324-N-HD110-1096
    Resolution: 6317x4115
    Size: 3.06 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Milwaukee Conducts Mass Casualty Drill [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Danielle Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Mass Casualty Drill
    USS Milwaukee
    USNAVSO
    U.S. Fourth Fleet
    LCS 5

