USS Milwaukee Conducts Mass Casualty Drill

EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN - (March 24, 2022) -- Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Chance Adams, left, and Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Brian Prudencio check the vitals of Chief Engineman Jeremy Coronado after a simulated a leg injury during a mass casualty drill aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5), March 24, 2022. Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Baker/Released)

