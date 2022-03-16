Data Hackathon evolves to accelerate change

Aaron Krause, AFTC Emerging Technologies CTF autonomy test engineer, explains his work to another Data Hackathon member at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., March 16, 2022, during the Air Force Test Center’s second Data Hackathon Event. Members from throughout AFTC combined efforts to tackle complex, sourced problems with open-source and Air Force-provided tools. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys)

