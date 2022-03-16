Noah Jackowitz from AFTC’s Multi-Domain Test Force works on code for a machine learning application at the Air Force Test Center's Data Hackathon, March 16, 2022, at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. Members from across AFTC combined efforts to tackle complex sourced problems with open-source and Air Force provided tools. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2022 17:22
|Photo ID:
|7109729
|VIRIN:
|220316-F-CX842-0002
|Resolution:
|7917x5278
|Size:
|25.97 MB
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Data Hackathon evolves to accelerate change [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Robert Cloys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Data Hackathon evolves to accelerate change
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT