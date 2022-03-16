Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Data Hackathon evolves to accelerate change [Image 2 of 3]

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys 

    Air Force Test Center

    Noah Jackowitz from AFTC’s Multi-Domain Test Force works on code for a machine learning application at the Air Force Test Center's Data Hackathon, March 16, 2022, at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. Members from across AFTC combined efforts to tackle complex sourced problems with open-source and Air Force provided tools. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 17:22
    Photo ID: 7109729
    VIRIN: 220316-F-CX842-0002
    Resolution: 7917x5278
    Size: 25.97 MB
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Data Hackathon evolves to accelerate change [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Robert Cloys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Data
    Machine Learning
    Coding
    Data Hackathon

