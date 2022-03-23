U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Adam Edmon, 749th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, inspects the wing of a KC-10 Extender at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 23, 2022. Crew chiefs maintain (or oversee) the aircraft’s integrity for maintenance standards to perform missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2022 Date Posted: 03.25.2022 14:30 Photo ID: 7109274 VIRIN: 220323-F-NP696-1123 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 3.49 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 9th ARS projects rapid global mobility [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jonathon Carnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.