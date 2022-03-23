Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-10 Extenders displayed on Travis AFB’s flight line [Image 4 of 8]

    KC-10 Extenders displayed on Travis AFB’s flight line

    UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Senior Airman Christian Otero, 9th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, reads off a preflight checklist in a KC-10 Extender at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 23, 2022. An aircrew assigned to the 9th ARS performed aerial refueling training over Northern California. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 14:30
    Photo ID: 7109275
    VIRIN: 220323-F-NP696-1147
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.05 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-10 Extenders displayed on Travis AFB’s flight line [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jonathon Carnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    refueling
    aerial refueling
    KC-10 Extender
    Rapid Global Mobility

