KC-10 Extenders displayed on Travis AFB’s flight line

U.S. Air Senior Airman Christian Otero, 9th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, reads off a preflight checklist in a KC-10 Extender at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 23, 2022. An aircrew assigned to the 9th ARS performed aerial refueling training over Northern California. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2022 14:30
|Location:
|US
