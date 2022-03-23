U.S. Air Senior Airman Christian Otero, 9th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, reads off a preflight checklist in a KC-10 Extender at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 23, 2022. An aircrew assigned to the 9th ARS performed aerial refueling training over Northern California. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2022 Date Posted: 03.25.2022 14:30 Photo ID: 7109275 VIRIN: 220323-F-NP696-1147 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 6.05 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KC-10 Extenders displayed on Travis AFB’s flight line [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jonathon Carnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.