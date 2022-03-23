Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9th ARS projects rapid global mobility [Image 1 of 8]

    9th ARS projects rapid global mobility

    UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender sits on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 23, 2022. An aircrew assigned to the 9th ARS performed aerial refueling training over Northern California. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    This work, 9th ARS projects rapid global mobility [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jonathon Carnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    refueling
    aerial refueling
    KC-10 Extender
    Rapid Global Mobility

