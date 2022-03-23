A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender sits on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 23, 2022. An aircrew assigned to the 9th ARS performed aerial refueling training over Northern California. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2022 Date Posted: 03.25.2022 14:29 Photo ID: 7109272 VIRIN: 220323-F-NP696-1007 Resolution: 5504x8256 Size: 3.22 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 9th ARS projects rapid global mobility [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jonathon Carnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.