    2022 Best Warrior Competitors Throw Grenades in Florence, Ariz. [Image 4 of 5]

    2022 Best Warrior Competitors Throw Grenades in Florence, Ariz.

    FLORENCE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Jacob Dunlap 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Jose Aguilar with the 996th Area Support Medical Company tosses an M69 practice grenade during the grenade challenge event at Florence Military Reservation, in Florence, Ariz., March 23, 2022.

    Soldiers competing in this event have the unique opportunity to bring any specialized knowledge gained back to their home units, improving upon the overall readiness of the Arizona National Guard (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jacob Dunlap, Released).

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 12:51
    Photo ID: 7109013
    VIRIN: 220323-Z-AY325-336
    Resolution: 3044x4566
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: FLORENCE, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Best Warrior Competitors Throw Grenades in Florence, Ariz. [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jacob Dunlap, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Best Warrior Competition
    Arizona
    National Guard
    AZNG
    Inspiring Service
    Foundations of Service

