U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Jose Aguilar with the 996th Area Support Medical Company tosses an M69 practice grenade during the grenade challenge event at Florence Military Reservation, in Florence, Ariz., March 23, 2022.



Soldiers competing in this event have the unique opportunity to bring any specialized knowledge gained back to their home units, improving upon the overall readiness of the Arizona National Guard (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jacob Dunlap, Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2022 Date Posted: 03.25.2022 12:51 Photo ID: 7109013 VIRIN: 220323-Z-AY325-336 Resolution: 3044x4566 Size: 1.73 MB Location: FLORENCE, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2022 Best Warrior Competitors Throw Grenades in Florence, Ariz. [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jacob Dunlap, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.