2022 Best Warrior Competitors Throw Grenades in Florence, Ariz.

U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Jose Aguilar with the 996th Area Support Medical Company pulls the pin of an M69 practice grenade during the grenade challenge event at Florence Military Reservation, in Florence, Ariz., March 23, 2022.



Soldiers are the cornerstone of the AZNG foundation and events like these strengthen our Soldiers and the foundations they represent; emotionally, physically, mentally, and spiritually (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jacob Dunlap, Released).

