U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Jose Aguilar with the 996th Area Support Medical Company takes cover as an M69 practice grenade detonates downrange during the grenade challenge event at Florence Military Reservation, in Florence, Ariz., March 23, 2022.



Strengthening Soldiers and enhancing resilience is not a seasonal endeavor but a daily effort and a top priority for the Arizona National Guard (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jacob Dunlap, Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2022 Date Posted: 03.25.2022 12:51 Photo ID: 7109014 VIRIN: 220323-Z-AY325-333 Resolution: 4201x2801 Size: 2.47 MB Location: FLORENCE, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2022 Best Warrior Competitors Throw Grenades in Florence, Ariz. [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jacob Dunlap, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.