Cadets from the Academic Flight Program with Col. Rich Melnyk, AFP program director in the Department of Civil and Mechanical Engineering, and Brig. Gen. Shane Reeves, the 15th Dean of the Academic Board, during the Aircraft Dedication Ceremony March 23 at the 2nd Aviation Detachment's Hangar.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2022 Date Posted: 03.25.2022 11:12 Photo ID: 7108936 VIRIN: 220323-O-FV563-429 Resolution: 3000x2001 Size: 3.97 MB Location: WEST POINT, NY, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, West Point modernizes its Aeronautical Flight Labs [Image 5 of 5], by Christopher Hennen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.