Brig. Gen. Shane Reeves, the 15th Dean of the Academic Board, and Col. Rich Melnyk, Academic Flight Program director in the Department of Civil and Mechanical Engineering, cut the ribbon during the Aircraft Dedication Ceremony March 23 at the 2nd Aviation Detachment's Hangar.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2022 11:12
|Photo ID:
|7108945
|VIRIN:
|220323-O-FV563-594
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|4 MB
|Location:
|WEST POINT, NY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, West Point modernizes its Aeronautical Flight Labs [Image 5 of 5], by Christopher Hennen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
West Point modernizes its Aeronautical Flight Labs
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT