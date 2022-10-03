Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    West Point modernizes its Aeronautical Flight Labs [Image 2 of 5]

    West Point modernizes its Aeronautical Flight Labs

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    A view of one of the new Cessna 206 aircraft that the 2nd Aviation Detachment houses for the Academic Flight Program. (Photo by Class of 2022 Cadet Alexa Zammit)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 11:11
    Photo ID: 7108933
    VIRIN: 220324-A-AB123-002
    Resolution: 1440x960
    Size: 604.9 KB
    Location: WEST POINT, NY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, West Point modernizes its Aeronautical Flight Labs [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    West Point modernizes its Aeronautical Flight Labs
    West Point modernizes its Aeronautical Flight Labs
    West Point modernizes its Aeronautical Flight Labs
    West Point modernizes its Aeronautical Flight Labs
    West Point modernizes its Aeronautical Flight Labs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    West Point modernizes its Aeronautical Flight Labs

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMA
    West Point
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Military Academy
    Academic Flight Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT