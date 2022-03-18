Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    96th Trans deploys to Europe, helps move Army Prepositioned Stock-2 using APS-2 HETs [Image 2 of 2]

    MANNHEIM, GERMANY

    03.18.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Soldiers from the 96th Transportation Company secure an Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 equipment piece to the back of a Heavy Equipment Transporter, March 17, in preparation for movement of that APS-2 equipment from Army Field Support Battalion-Mannheim’s Coleman worksite in Mannheim, Germany, to Grafenwoehr, Germany. In Grafenwoehr, the equipment will be issued to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, which is deployed to Europe to help assure the United States’ Allies and deter Russian aggression against NATO. The 96th Trans. Co. is assigned to the 553rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade, and is deployed to Europe from Fort Hood, Texas. The 405th Army Field Support Brigade continues to support U.S. Army Europe and Africa and deployed U.S. forces with APS-2 operations, its Logistics Civil Augmentation Program, Rapid Fielding Initiative issue of next generation personal protective equipment and more. (Photo by Jason Todd)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 96th Trans deploys to Europe, helps move Army Prepositioned Stock-2 using APS-2 HETs [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    europeansupport2022
