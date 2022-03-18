96th Trans deploys to Europe, helps move Army Prepositioned Stock-2 using APS-2 HETs

A Soldier from the 96th Transportation Company ground guides a Heavy Equipment Transporter, March 17, carrying Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 equipment under the command and control of Army Field Support Battalion-Mannheim, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. The APS-2 equipment was moved from AFSBn-Mannheim’s Coleman worksite in Mannheim, Germany, to Grafenwoehr, Germany. In Grafenwoehr, the equipment is being issued to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, which is deployed to Europe to help assure the United States’ Allies and deter Russian aggression against NATO. The 96th Trans. Co. is assigned to the 553rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade, and is deployed to Europe from Fort Hood, Texas. The 405th AFSB continues to support U.S. Army Europe and Africa and deployed U.S. forces with APS-2 operations, its Logistics Civil Augmentation Program, Rapid Fielding Initiative issue of next generation personal protective equipment and more. (Photo by Jason Todd)

