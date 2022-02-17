Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10 Demo Practice/17 Feb 22 [Image 10 of 14]

    A-10 Demo Practice/17 Feb 22

    UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Stephens 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II flies over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 17, 2022. The A-10 Demonstration Team’s jet has a heritage paint job to pay tribute to the 355th Tactical Fighter Wing’s contributions in the Vietnam War, including special dedication to personnel who were killed in action or became prisoners of war. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 00:40
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10 Demo Practice/17 Feb 22 [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Air Combat Command
    Airshow
    Airpower
    United States Air Force
    A10DemoTeam

