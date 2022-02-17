Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10 Demo Practice/17 Feb 2022 [Image 1 of 14]

    A-10 Demo Practice/17 Feb 2022

    UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Stephens 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II flies over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 17, 2022. The A-10 Demonstration Team travels around the country to different airshows to showcase the abilities of the A-10 and its Airmen, as well as their contributions to the Air Force mission and national security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 00:40
    Photo ID: 7108364
    VIRIN: 220217-F-CJ465-1523
    Resolution: 5889x3312
    Size: 11.64 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10 Demo Practice/17 Feb 2022 [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Air Combat Command
    Airshow
    Airpower
    United States Air Force
    A10DemoTeam

