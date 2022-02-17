A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II flies over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 17, 2022. The A-10 Demonstration Team travels around the country to different airshows to showcase the abilities of the A-10 and its Airmen, as well as their contributions to the Air Force mission and national security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2022 00:40
|Photo ID:
|7108365
|VIRIN:
|220217-F-CJ465-1466
|Resolution:
|6233x4156
|Size:
|15.87 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, A-10 Demo Practice/17 Feb 22 [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT