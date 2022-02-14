U.S. Air Force Capt, Sky Lesh, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team safety observer, performs post-flight checks at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 14, 2022. A-10s assigned to the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team participated in the Air Force's flyover of SBLVI. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2022 00:10
|Photo ID:
|7108338
|VIRIN:
|220214-F-CJ465-1090
|Resolution:
|7368x4911
|Size:
|18.13 MB
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, A-10s return from SBLVI [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
