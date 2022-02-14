Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10s return from SBLVI [Image 9 of 9]

    A-10s return from SBLVI

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Stephens 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt, Sky Lesh, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team safety observer, performs post-flight checks at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 14, 2022. A-10s assigned to the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team participated in the Air Force's flyover of SBLVI. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)

