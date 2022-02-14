Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10s return from SBLVI [Image 7 of 9]

    A-10s return from SBLVI

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Stephens 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Noah Kincel, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team lead crew chief, performs post-flight checks at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Feb. 14, 2022. As the lead crew chief for the team, Kincel provides oversight and guidance on all maintenance operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Stephens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 00:09
    Location: AZ, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10s return from SBLVI [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

