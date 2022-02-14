U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Noah Kincel, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team lead crew chief, performs post-flight checks at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Feb. 14, 2022. As the lead crew chief for the team, Kincel provides oversight and guidance on all maintenance operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Stephens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2022 Date Posted: 03.25.2022 00:09 Photo ID: 7108335 VIRIN: 220214-F-CJ465-1074 Resolution: 7116x5083 Size: 17.55 MB Location: AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A-10s return from SBLVI [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.