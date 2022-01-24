Munitions from the 96th Maintenance Squadron munitions flight are prepared for a delivery to the 33rd Fighter Wing for a flying training mission Jan. 14, 2022, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The 96th munitions flight personnel work with the 33rd FW to ensure pilots in training have the munitions needed to get close-air-support qualified. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leandra Garcia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2022 Date Posted: 03.24.2022 15:24 Photo ID: 7107698 VIRIN: 220124-F-NY200-1027 Resolution: 5970x3972 Size: 1.05 MB Location: EGLIN AFB, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Munitions Support [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Leandra Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.