    Munitions Support [Image 3 of 4]

    Munitions Support

    EGLIN AFB, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2022

    Photo by Airman Leandra Garcia 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Munitions from the 96th Maintenance Squadron munitions flight are prepared for a delivery to the 33rd Fighter Wing for a flying training mission Jan. 14, 2022, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The 96th munitions flight personnel work with the 33rd FW to ensure pilots in training have the munitions needed to get close-air-support qualified. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leandra Garcia)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 15:24
    Photo ID: 7107697
    VIRIN: 221024-F-NY200-1023
    Resolution: 5545x3689
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: EGLIN AFB, FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Munitions Support [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Leandra Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bomb
    AMMO
    munitions
    33rd Fighter Wing
    GBU
    MJU-61 Flares

