U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Matthew Wilton, 96th Maintenance Squadron munitions inspector and scheduler for conventional maintenance, performs a final check on munitions before they are transported to the 33rd Fighter Wing, Jan. 12, 2022, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Every fiscal year, the 33rd FW is allocated a certain amount of munitions; in 2021, the 96th munitions flight built over 100 bombs for the 33rd FW, ensuring pilots in training could complete their syllabus requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leandra Garcia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2022 Date Posted: 03.24.2022 15:24 Photo ID: 7107696 VIRIN: 220124-F-NY200-1018 Resolution: 5056x3364 Size: 781.83 KB Location: EGLIN AFB, FL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Munitions Support [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Leandra Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.