    Coral Sea Commemorative Association Tours Frank Cable [Image 5 of 5]

    Coral Sea Commemorative Association Tours Frank Cable

    BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA

    03.21.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Henry Liu 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    BRISBANE, Australia (March 21, 2022) Members of the Coral Sea Commemorative Association look at a diagnostic cast in the dental facility of the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) during a tour of the ship in Brisbane, Australia, March 21. Frank Cable is on patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in support of national security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Henry Liu/ Released)

