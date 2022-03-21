Coral Sea Commemorative Association Tours Frank Cable

BRISBANE, Australia (March 21, 2022) - Electrician's Mate 3rd Class Dailey Kohtz, a Sailor assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), explains the ship's electrical repair capabilities to members of the Coral Sea Commemorative Association during a tour of the ship in Brisbane, Australia, March 21. Frank Cable is on patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in support of national security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Henry Liu/ Released)

