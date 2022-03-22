U.S. Coast Guard Decommissions 3 Cutters in Bahrain

220322-A-RM286-1140 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (March 22, 2022) Seaman Carmen Caver, assigned to USCGC Monomoy (WPB 1326), renders a salute during the decommissioning ceremony for USCGC Maui (WPB 1304), Monomoy and USCGC Wrangell (WPB 1332) onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, March 22. Maui, Monomoy and Wrangell operated in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations since 2003 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom, Inherent Resolve and Spartan Shield. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Natianna Strachen)

