Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard Decommissions 3 Cutters in Bahrain [Image 3 of 4]

    U.S. Coast Guard Decommissions 3 Cutters in Bahrain

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    03.22.2022

    Photo by Spc. Natianna Strachen 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220322-A-RM286-1126 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (March 22, 2022) Seaman Carmen Caver, left, assigned to USCGC Monomoy (WPB 1326) and Seaman Theodore Norman, assigned to USCGC Wrangell (WPB 1332) lower union jacks during the decommissioning ceremony for USCGC Maui (WPB 1304), Monomoy and Wrangell onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, March 22. Maui, Monomoy and Wrangell operated in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations since 2003 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom, Inherent Resolve and Spartan Shield. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Natianna Strachen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 07:41
    Photo ID: 7106874
    VIRIN: 220322-A-RM286-1126
    Resolution: 4623x3082
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Decommissions 3 Cutters in Bahrain [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Natianna Strachen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Coast Guard Decommissions 3 Cutters in Bahrain
    U.S. Coast Guard Decommissions 3 Cutters in Bahrain
    U.S. Coast Guard Decommissions 3 Cutters in Bahrain
    U.S. Coast Guard Decommissions 3 Cutters in Bahrain

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVCENT
    USCGC
    5th Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT