U.S. Coast Guard Decommissions 3 Cutters in Bahrain

220322-A-RM286-1126 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (March 22, 2022) Seaman Carmen Caver, left, assigned to USCGC Monomoy (WPB 1326) and Seaman Theodore Norman, assigned to USCGC Wrangell (WPB 1332) lower union jacks during the decommissioning ceremony for USCGC Maui (WPB 1304), Monomoy and Wrangell onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, March 22. Maui, Monomoy and Wrangell operated in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations since 2003 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom, Inherent Resolve and Spartan Shield. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Natianna Strachen)

