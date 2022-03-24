220323-N-MJ302-1219 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 23, 2022) USS Nimitz (CVN 68) conducts a Phalanx close-in weapons system test fire. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations.(U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class David Rowe)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2022 05:07
|Photo ID:
|7106795
|VIRIN:
|220323-N-MJ302-1219
|Resolution:
|4409x1184
|Size:
|683.78 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Phalanx Close-in Weapons System Conducts a Test Fire [Image 5 of 5], by SN David Rowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT