    General Quarters [Image 4 of 5]

    General Quarters

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.24.2022

    Photo by Seaman David Rowe 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    220324-N-MJ302-1174 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 23, 2022) Sailors respond to a simulated abandon ship during a general quarters drill on the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class David Rowe)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 05:07
    Photo ID: 7106794
    VIRIN: 220324-N-MJ302-1174
    Resolution: 3173x3283
    Size: 763.18 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, General Quarters [Image 5 of 5], by SN David Rowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

