220324-N-MJ302-1174 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 23, 2022) Sailors respond to a simulated abandon ship during a general quarters drill on the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class David Rowe)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2022 05:07
|Photo ID:
|7106794
|VIRIN:
|220324-N-MJ302-1174
|Resolution:
|3173x3283
|Size:
|763.18 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, General Quarters [Image 5 of 5], by SN David Rowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
