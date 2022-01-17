221701-N-ZU710-0013 REPUBLIC OF KOREA (Jan. 17, 2022) A forklift operator loads cargo into an MH-53 Sea Dragon helicopter from Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron 14 (HM-14). HM-14 was conducting routine training in the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Michael Chen/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2022 21:06
|Photo ID:
|7106426
|VIRIN:
|221701-N-ZU710-0013
|Resolution:
|7448x4966
|Size:
|989.02 KB
|Location:
|CHINHAE, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 221701-N-ZU710-0013 [Image 8 of 8], by SA Adam Craft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT