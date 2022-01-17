221701-N-CC806-0910 REPUBLIC OF KOREA (Jan. 17, 2022) Aviation Warfare Systems Operator 2nd Class Gavin Chatham pushes cargo out of an MH-53 Sea Dragon helicopter from Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron 14 (HM-14). HM-14 was conducting routine training in the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt. j.g. Blagoj Petkovski/Released)

