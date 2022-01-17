221701-N-CC806-0910 REPUBLIC OF KOREA (Jan. 17, 2022) Aviation Warfare Systems Operator 2nd Class Gavin Chatham pushes cargo out of an MH-53 Sea Dragon helicopter from Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron 14 (HM-14). HM-14 was conducting routine training in the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt. j.g. Blagoj Petkovski/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2022 21:06
|Photo ID:
|7106425
|VIRIN:
|221701-N-CC806-0910
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|985.29 KB
|Location:
|CHINHAE, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 221701-N-CC806-0910 [Image 8 of 8], by SA Adam Craft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
