    CHINHAE, SOUTH KOREA

    01.17.2022

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Adam Craft 

    Commander, Naval Forces Korea

    221701-N-ZU710-0152 POHANG, Republic of Korea (Jan. 17, 2022) Cargo dropped from an MH-53 Sea Dragon helicopter from Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron 14 (HM-14) parachutes to the target landing zone. HM-14 was conducting routine training in the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Chen/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 21:05
    Photo ID: 7106421
    VIRIN: 221701-N-ZU710-0152
    Resolution: 1875x1251
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: CHINHAE, KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 221701-N-ZU710-0152 [Image 8 of 8], by SA Adam Craft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    supply drop
    HM-14
    Helicopter
    training

