    "Korean War Hero" F4U-4 Corsair lands at MacDill for Tampa Bay AirFest 2022 [Image 3 of 3]

    &quot;Korean War Hero&quot; F4U-4 Corsair lands at MacDill for Tampa Bay AirFest 2022

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Killian 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    MacDill Air Force Base personnel push the “Korean War Hero” F4U-4 Corsair into a hangar at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 22, 2022. The current pilot of the corsair, Jim Tobul, started a 10-year long rebuilding process of the F4 in 1981 and began appearing in airshows in 1991. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Killian)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    This work, "Korean War Hero" F4U-4 Corsair lands at MacDill for Tampa Bay AirFest 2022 [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Michael Killian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

