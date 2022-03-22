MacDill Air Force Base personnel push the “Korean War Hero” F4U-4 Corsair into a hangar at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 22, 2022. The current pilot of the corsair, Jim Tobul, started a 10-year long rebuilding process of the F4 in 1981 and began appearing in airshows in 1991. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Killian)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2022 16:24
|Photo ID:
|7106195
|VIRIN:
|220322-F-MO432-1062
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|4.8 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
