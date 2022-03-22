MacDill Air Force Base personnel push the “Korean War Hero” F4U-4 Corsair into a hangar at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 22, 2022. The current pilot of the corsair, Jim Tobul, started a 10-year long rebuilding process of the F4 in 1981 and began appearing in airshows in 1991. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Killian)

Location: TAMPA, FL, US
This work, "Korean War Hero" F4U-4 Corsair lands at MacDill for Tampa Bay AirFest 2022