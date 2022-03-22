Jim Tobul, pilot of the “Korean War Hero” F4U-4 Corsair, lands at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 22, 2022. Tobul performs at 18 or more airshows per year and tells the story of the celebrated aircraft with not only dramatic flyover shows, but static ground displays as well. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Killian)

Date Taken: 03.22.2022
Location: TAMPA, FL, US