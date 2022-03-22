Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "Korean War Hero" F4U-4 Corsair lands at MacDill for Tampa Bay AirFest 2022 [Image 1 of 3]

    &quot;Korean War Hero&quot; F4U-4 Corsair lands at MacDill for Tampa Bay AirFest 2022

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Killian 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Jim Tobul, pilot of the “Korean War Hero” F4U-4 Corsair, lands at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 22, 2022. Tobul performs at 18 or more airshows per year and tells the story of the celebrated aircraft with not only dramatic flyover shows, but static ground displays as well. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Killian)

