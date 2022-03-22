The “Korean War Hero” F4U-4 Corsair is shown on the flight line at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 22, 2022. The Corsair was flown on two tours on two different U.S. Navy carriers, as well as over two hundred combat missions during the Korean War. From 1960 to 1970, the aircraft flew with the Honduran Air Force. In 1970, it was sold to an American Airlines pilot and then sold again to the current pilot in 1981. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Killian)

