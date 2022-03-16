Phase II portraits

An Airman ensures his protective gear is secured during a deployment response exercise at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., March 16. The base’s first exercise of this type since the COVID-19 pandemic evaluated Airmen’s ability to survive and operate in wartime and contingency situations. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)
