Tech. Sgt. Gary Schulte, 96th Civil Engineer Group, secures communicates via radio during a deployment response exercise at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., March 16. The base’s first exercise of this type since the COVID-19 pandemic evaluated Airmen’s ability to survive and operate in wartime and contingency situations. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)
|03.16.2022
|03.23.2022 10:15
|7105569
|220316-F-oc707-0020
|3000x1847
|1.66 MB
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|2
|0
This work, Phase II portraits [Image 12 of 12], by Samuel King Jr.
