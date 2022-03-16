Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Phase II buddy care

    Phase II buddy care

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2022

    Photo by Samuel King Jr.    

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen communicate via radio during a deployment response exercise at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., March 16. The base’s first exercise of this type since the COVID-19 pandemic evaluated Airmen’s ability to survive and operate in wartime and contingency situations. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 10:14
    Photo ID: 7105566
    VIRIN: 220316-F-oc707-0016
    Resolution: 6401x4290
    Size: 14.27 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    phase II
    gas mask
    eglin
    exercise
    Deployment

