    Coalition Forces Flyover Camp Lemonnier [Image 7 of 7]

    Coalition Forces Flyover Camp Lemonnier

    DJIBOUTI

    03.23.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Word 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Mar. 23, 2022) Coalition forces including Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 352 and French Armée de l'Air flyover Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) as part of a training exercise including four U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Ospreys, two U.S. KC-130J Super Hercules, and two French Dassault Mirage 2000 fighter jets. CLDJ serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Word)

    USMC
    VMM-161
    Partnerships
    VMGR 352
    Armee de l'Air
    StrongerTogether

