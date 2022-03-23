CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Mar. 23, 2022) Coalition forces including Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 352 and French Armée de l'Air flyover Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) as part of a training exercise including four U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Ospreys, two U.S. KC-130J Super Hercules, and two French Dassault Mirage 2000 fighter jets. CLDJ serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2022 Date Posted: 03.23.2022 07:25 Photo ID: 7105354 VIRIN: 220323-N-AE068-0033 Resolution: 7284x4856 Size: 1.17 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coalition Forces Flyover Camp Lemonnier [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Christopher Previc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.