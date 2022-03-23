Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coalition Forces Flyover Camp Lemonnier [Image 1 of 7]

    Coalition Forces Flyover Camp Lemonnier

    DJIBOUTI

    03.23.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Previc 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Mar. 23, 2022) Coalition forces including Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 352 and French Armée de l'Air flyover Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) as part of a training exercise including four U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Ospreys, two U.S. KC-130J Super Hercules, and two French Dassault Mirage 2000 fighter jets. CLDJ serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 07:25
    Photo ID: 7105354
    VIRIN: 220323-N-AE068-0033
    Resolution: 7284x4856
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: DJ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coalition Forces Flyover Camp Lemonnier [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Christopher Previc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    USMC
    Camp Lemonnier
    Flyover
    VMM-161
    Partnerships
    Marines
    VMGR 352
    Armee de l'Air
    StrongerTogether

